Honda Announces New Hybrid Platform for Next-Generation Models

New Platform by Honda: Honda Motor said on Thursday it is developing a platform centred on mid-size hybrid cars and a hybrid system for large vehicles, as the Japanese automaker seeks to boost competitiveness amid a slower shift to fully electric cars.

The new platform, to be deployed in vehicles from 2027 or later, will be designed for hybrids but can also accommodate petrol-only models. Honda said the platform will be about 90 kg (200 lb) lighter than current designs.

Japan's second-biggest automaker after Toyota has stepped up efforts to grow in the US as it faces intense competition in China and other markets, while also grappling with import tariffs and pricing pressure in North America.

The automaker aims to have more than 60 per cent of parts shared across different models using the platform and adopt a modular architecture, aiming to cut costs and speed up development. It said the changes will improve driving stability and handling.

Honda will position batteries on the platform around the centre of vehicles instead of at the rear, and adjust load-bearing for different vehicle weights using fewer unique parts.

The company also unveiled a prototype large-size hybrid system it is considering for models in the D-segment or larger by 2030, potentially targeting the North American market where demand for bigger vehicles remains robust. D-segment models are mid- to large-size cars.

Honda said it aims to boost fuel efficiency by more than 30 per cent compared with similar petrol models, while improving acceleration and towing capacity for objects such as boats and trailers.

The unveiling comes after Honda said in May it plans to launch 13 next-generation hybrid models globally in the four years from 2027.

It is aiming to sell 2.2 million to 2.3 million hybrids by 2030, up from 868,000 sold last year, compared with total sales of 3.8 million vehicles in 2024.