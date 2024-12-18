Published 21:07 IST, December 18th 2024
Honda City to Toyota Hyryder: Top 5 Lowest-Priced Hybrid Cars in India
The Indian automotive market has recently seen launches of vehicles with hybrid engines. Here is a list of the top five lowest-priced hybrid car in India:
- Automobile
- 2 min read
Hybrid Cars in India: The Indian automotive market has recently seen significant launches of vehicles with hybrid powertrains. These powertrains consist of a petrol engine, a battery, and a motor, resulting in better fuel efficiency. Running entirely on battery power helps buyers reduce their vehicles' carbon emissions. The Toyota Urban Cruise Hyryder is the lowest-priced hybrid car in India.
Here is a list that buyers can check out looking for the five lowest-priced cars that offer hybrid powertrains:
Also Read: Tata Tiago EV to Tata Nexon EV: Top 5 Most Affordable Cars With Automatic Climate Control in India
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Buyers interested in the hybrid powertrain can check out the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the lowest-priced SUV with a hybrid engine. The Hyryder's 1.5L three-cylinder petrol engine powers it. The price of the hybrid variant is Rs 16.66 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S variant.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
The subsequent SUV buyers can consider for a hybrid powertrain is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It shares its underpinnings with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. A 1.5L inline three-cylinder petrol engine powers the Grand Vitara hybrid. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara hybrid variant is Rs 18.43 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Zeta variant.
Honda City Hybrid eHEV
Buyers looking for a sedan with a hybrid powertrain can consider the Honda City Hybrid eHEV. It is the lowest-priced sedan with a hybrid option. A 1.5L inline four-cylinder petrol engine powers the Honda City Hybrid. The price of the Honda City Hybrid eHEV starts at Rs 19.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the V variant.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Buyers interested in hybrid powertrains in the MPV segment can check out the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. It shares its platform with the Toyota Innova Hyrcross. A 2.0L inline four-cylinder hybrid petrol engine powers the Invicto. Its price starts at Rs 25.05 lakh (ex-showroom).
Toyota Innova Hycross
Buyers interested in the MPV segment and want a Toyota Innova with a petrol engine can check the Innova Hycross. It is also available with a hybrid powertrain. A 2.0L inline four-cylinder hybrid petrol engine powers the Innova Hycross. Its price starts at Rs 26.31 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VX variant.
Updated 21:07 IST, December 18th 2024