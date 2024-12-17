Honda Elevate Alternatives: A Look at Other Options in the Market

Honda Elevate Alternatives: The SUV segment is in demand among buyers in India, as it provides better ground clearance, comfort, and better visibility of the road ahead. In the compact SUV segment, Honda launched the Elevate in 2023. The Elevate comes with a minimalistic design on the outsides, the interiors have ample space on offer, and comes with a comprehensive set of features. For starters, the Honda Elevate comes with a wireless charger, a sunroof, automatic climate control, and more.

Additionally, for safety, the Honda Elevate comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD, and ADAS suite as well. The buyers have a single engine option to select from. Honda offers Elevate with a 1.5-litre inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which churns out 121 BHP and 145 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

However, the price of Honda Elevate starts at Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Before opting for Honda Elevate, buyer can check out its top three alternatives:

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The first option that buyers can check out is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with a bold design for the exteriors, decent space in the interiors, and offers a feature loaded cabin in its segment. For starters, it comes with a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, paddle shifters (in automatic variant), and more. For safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD as well. Talking about its engine option, buyers have an option of a mild hybrid and a strong hybrid engine option and an AWD drivetrain as well.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated inline four cylinder petrol engine, which produces 104 BHP and 137 Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic gearbox. This powertrain option is also available with a CNG option and in AWD setup. The Grand Vitara is also powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder strong hybrid system, which produces 91 BHP and 122 Nm torque, mated to an e-CVT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price: Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Hyundai Creta

The next SUV that buyers can check out is the Hyundai Creta. Hyundai gave a facelift to the Creta early 2024. It comes with muscular styling, spacious and comfortable interiors, and loaded with features. Creta offers features such as a panoramic sunroof, a dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and a driver display, and more. For safety, it comes equipped with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, traction control as well.

Buyers have an option of selecting Hyundai Creta in multiple engine options. Creta comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 115 BHP and 145 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an IVT gearbox. There is a 1.5-litre diesel engine as well, which produces 115 BHP and 250 Nm torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox. Hyundai also offers a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, producing 160 BHP and 253 Nm torque, mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Hyundai Creta Price: Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Skoda Kushaq

The third SUV that buyers preferring this segment can check out is the Skoda Kushaq. Skoda Kushaq is based on the MQB A0 IN platform. It comes with a distinctive styling, decent space in the interiors, and a comprehensive set of features on offer. It offers features such as automatic climate control, a sunroof, front-ventilated seats, and more. Additionally, for safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD as well.

Skoda offers two engine options for buyers to select from. There is a 1.0-litre TSI inline three cylinder petrol engine, producing 115 BHP and 170 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. Skoda also offers a powerful turbo petrol engine for enthusiasts. It is a 1.5-litre TSI EVO inline four-cylinder petrol engine producing 150 BHP and 253 Nm torque, mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox.