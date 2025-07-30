Honda Elevate vs Skoda Kushaq - Price, Feature, Specifications Compared

Elevate vs Kushaq: The compact SUV segment has multiple options that are feature-loaded, have comfortable seating, and come with a petrol or a diesel engine. Around ₹15 lakh, there are the Honda Elevate and the Skoda Kushaq in the segment. Both have a petrol engine, have features like sunroof, automatic climate control, and more.

Here is a quick comparison of the Honda Elevate and the Skoda Kushaq for buyers:

Honda Elevate vs Skoda Kushaq - Safety

The Honda Elevate comes with Level-2 ADAS features, six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and others. It has not been crash-tested yet. On the other side, the Skoda Kushaq has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP.

It has six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, lowline TPMS, and others.

Honda Elevate vs Skoda Kushaq - Features

Both the Honda Elevate and the Skoda Kushaq have a similar feature list on offer. The Elevate have ambient lighting, a sunroof, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and others. On the other hand, the Skoda Kushaq has a digital instrument cluster in the top-spec variant, a wireless charger, a sunroof, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, front ventilated seats, and others.

Honda Elevate vs Skoda Kushaq - Engine

Regarding the engine options, the Honda Elevate has a 1.5L naturally aspirated inline four-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. On the other side, the Skoda Kushaq has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox, or a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG gearbox.

Honda Elevate vs Skoda Kushaq - Price