Honda Launches Dio 125 X-Edition, Shine 125 Limited Edition: Prices Start at ₹86,211

Honda has launched new special editions for the Dio 125 and Shine 125. | Image: Honda Motorcycle and Scooters in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday launched two new special-edition two-wheelers: the Dio 125 X-Edition and the Shine 125 Limited Edition. Bookings for both models are now open, and deliveries will begin from the second week of February through HMSI dealerships.

The new editions are aimed at riders looking for a refreshed look, with updated graphics and design elements rather than a major mechanical overhaul. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO at HMSI, said the Dio 125 X‑Edition, priced at ₹87,733 (Delhi ex-showroom), and Shine 125 Limited Edition, priced at ₹86,211 (Delhi ex-showroom), are meant to offer “new expressions of style” while retaining the brand’s focus on reliability and rider confidence.

Dio 125 X‑Edition: new graphics, dual-tone theme

The Dio 125 X‑Edition is positioned as the more youth-focused of the two launches. HMSI says the scooter gets exclusive X‑Edition graphics on the body panels and new decals on the sides to emphasise what it calls the “X‑factor.” The special edition comes in a dual-tone colour scheme, Pearl Deep Ground Grey with Pearl Siren Blue, described as being inspired by a “cyber drift” theme.

One of the more visible changes is the use of coloured alloy wheels finished in a Mat Frash shade, which HMSI says is meant to add to the scooter’s sportier stance. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing at HMSI, said the Dio 125 X‑Edition draws on inputs from Honda’s Gen‑Z design team and is intended to reflect the individuality of younger riders.

Shine 125 Limited Edition: minimalist styling touches

For the Shine 125 Limited Edition, HMSI is leaning into a cleaner, more understated design approach. The company says the bike gets new premium graphics intended to retain the Shine’s familiar identity while giving it a more refined visual character. The Shine 125 Limited Edition will be offered in Pearl Siren Blue and gets pyrite brown-finished alloy wheels. HMSI says the overall theme is a “clean surface look,” aimed at combining simplicity with everyday usability.

Availability and booking details

Customers can book the Dio 125 X‑Edition and Shine 125 Limited Edition online through HMSI’s website or offline at authorised dealerships. HMSI says both models will be available at dealerships from the second week of February.