Hyundai Alcazar Price Dips by up to ₹50,000 in November - Here’s How You Can Save

Discount on Hyundai Alcazar: The Hyundai Alcazar is a premium mid-size SUV, having a bold exterior profile, spacious and comfortable interiors and is equipped with multiple features. Some of the key features include a panoramic sunroof, second-row seat ventilation, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, and others. If you are planning to buy the Alcazar in November, then you can save up to ₹50,000 as Hyundai is offering multiple discounts and benefits, which can increase your savings. The Hyundai Alcazar competes with the Mahindra XUV 700, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus in its segment.

Here’s how you can save on the Hyundai Alcazar in November 2025:

Price of Hyundai Alcazar

The price of the Hyundai Alcazar starts at ₹14.47 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant.

Discount on Hyundai Alcazar:

If you are planning to get the Hyundai Alcazar in November, then you can get a cash discount of ₹20,000. Additionally, there is an exchange bonus of ₹25,000, or you can avail a scrappage bonus of ₹30,000. In total, you can save up to ₹50,000 on the Hyundai Alcazar, except on the Prestige 7-seater and Corporate 7-seater variants.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Price of Hyundai Alcazar Prestige / Corporate 7-seater Variant

The price of the Hyundai Alcazar Prestige 7-seater variant starts at ₹17.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol automatic variant, and the price of the Corporate 7-seater variant starts at ₹21.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel manual variant.

Discount on Hyundai Alcazar Prestige / Corporate 7-seater Variant