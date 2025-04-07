Hyundai Exter CNG Lineup Updated in India: What’s New?

Hyundai Exter CNG: Hyundai Motor India has announced a new variant addition for the buyers of its micro SUV, Exter CNG in India. The auto manufacturer has added a new EX variant to the Exter, which is available with a dual-cylinder CNG setup. The Exter CNG EX variant is the new base variant by Hyundai for the buyers. It continues to be equipped with a 1.2L four-cylinder petrol engine and stands against the Tata Punch iCNG in its segment.

“With its efficient bi-fuel technology, enhanced safety features and Hyundai’s signature reliability, the EXTER Hy-CNG Duo EX variant offers an optimal balance of affordability and efficiency,” Mr Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the Hyundai Exter EX Hy-CNG Duo variant:

Hyundai Exter EX CNG Features:

According to a statement from Hyundai, the Exter’s EX variant will have features such as a digital instrument cluster, keyless entry, manual air conditioning, front power windows, and more.

Hyundai Exter EX CNG Safety Features:

The safety features on the Hyundai Exter consist of six airbags as standard across the variants, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features.

Hyundai Exter EX CNG Engine:

The Hyundai Exter is equipped with a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 82 bhp and 113Nm torque. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. However, with the CNG mode, the engine produces 68 bhp and 95Nm torque. The CNG option is only available with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai Exter EX CNG Price:

The price of the newly added EX variant of the Hyundai Exter is ₹7.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Exter Sales in March 2025: