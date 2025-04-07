Hyundai Exter CNG Lineup Updated in India: What’s New?

Updated April 7th 2025, 13:00 IST
Hyundai Exter CNG: Hyundai Motor India has announced a new variant addition for the buyers of its micro SUV, Exter CNG in India. The auto manufacturer has added a new EX variant to the Exter, which is available with a dual-cylinder CNG setup. The Exter CNG EX variant is the new base variant by Hyundai for the buyers. It continues to be equipped with a 1.2L four-cylinder petrol engine and stands against the Tata Punch iCNG in its segment.
“With its efficient bi-fuel technology, enhanced safety features and Hyundai’s signature reliability, the EXTER Hy-CNG Duo EX variant offers an optimal balance of affordability and efficiency,” Mr Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said.
Here’s everything that you need to know about the Hyundai Exter EX Hy-CNG Duo variant:
According to a statement from Hyundai, the Exter’s EX variant will have features such as a digital instrument cluster, keyless entry, manual air conditioning, front power windows, and more.
The safety features on the Hyundai Exter consist of six airbags as standard across the variants, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features.
The Hyundai Exter is equipped with a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 82 bhp and 113Nm torque. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. However, with the CNG mode, the engine produces 68 bhp and 95Nm torque. The CNG option is only available with a five-speed manual gearbox.
The price of the newly added EX variant of the Hyundai Exter is ₹7.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
According to SIAM, the Hyundai Exter recorded total sales of 5,901 units. It recorded a decline of 30 per cent on a year-on-year basis, and Exter’s volumes fell short by 2,574 units in March 2025.
Published April 7th 2025, 13:00 IST