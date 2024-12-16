Hyundai i20 Alternatives: Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, and More

Hyundai i20 Alternatives: The Hyundai i20 is a premium hatchback on sale in India for over a decade. Hyundai offers the i20 with a bold style in the exteriors, decent space in the interiors, and comes loaded with features. For starters, it comes with a sunroof, automatic climate control, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen, and more. The Hyundai i20 is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which delivers 82BHP and 113Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an IVT gearbox. The price of the Hyundai i20 starts at Rs 7.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base E variant. The Hyundai i20 is available in four variants.

Here is a list of the top three alternatives of the Hyundai i20 that buyers can check in the premium hatchback segment:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a premium hatchback, offering elegant styling, spacious interiors, and has a comprehensive set of features on offer. It offers features such as a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, a wireless charger, and more. Additionally, it also comes with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and traction control as well. The Baleno is equipped with a 1.2-litre inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which delivers 90BHP and 115Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno starts at Rs 6.66 (ex-showroom) for the base Sigma variant. Maruti Suzuki offers Baleno in four variants.

Tata Altroz

The next premium hatchback that buyers can check is the Tata Altroz. Tata Altroz comes with a simple exterior design, comfortable seating, and a decent feature list on offer. It offers features such as a semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and more. It is powered by a 1.2-litre inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 86BHP and 115Nm torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed DCT transmission. This 1.2-litre petrol engine is also available with a CNG option. There is a 1.5-litre diesel engine as well, which delivers 90BHP and 200Nm torque on offer, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The Tata Altroz is also powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, which produces 118BHP and 170Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Toyota Glanza