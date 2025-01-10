Hyundai-Nvidia Partnership: Hyundai Motor Group on Friday announced that the company has formed a strategic alliance with Nvidia for the development of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, which are related to future mobility.

When was the partnership signed?

The partnership was signed in Las Vegas on Thursday (local time). The group intends to improve key mobility solutions, which include those for software-defined vehicles and robotics, and develop the application of AI technology across its business operations.

Hyundai Nvidia Partnership:

Hyundai Motor intends to use this digital twin technology to simulate the construction of new factories in virtual environments and their operation. With this approach, Hyundai will utilise Nvidia's digital twin platform Omniverse to enhance manufacturing efficiency, enhance quality and reduce costs, reports YOnhap news agency.

Also, Hyundai Motor will be leveraging Nvidia's accelerated computing hardware and generative AI development tools. It will help the automaker to establish a framework for safe training of AI models with vast amounts of data.

Hyundai Intends to Develop Robots

Hyundai Motor is also planning the development of AI-powered robots using Nvidia's robotics platform Isaac, and creating a virtual environment needed for the training of these robots.

"Hyundai Motor Group is making innovative efforts across various fields, including robotics, autonomous driving and smart factories, by leveraging AI technology," Kim Heung-soo, head of the global strategy office at Hyundai Motor Group, said.

Kim added, "Through our collaboration with Nvidia, we aim to solidify and accelerate these innovations, positioning ourselves as a leading company in future mobility."

Hyundai’s Recent Developments:

Hyundai Motor Group on Thursday announced that the company has planned to boost domestic investment by 19 per cent. This investment would be a record high of 24.3 trillion won ($16.65 billion) this year. It intends to secure future growth as it goes with the uncertainties on the economic and political front.