Hyundai To Install 600 EV Chargers in India by 2031

EV Chargers From Hyundai: Hyundai Motor India has announced that the company will be installing 600 public EV chargers across the country and plans to do it in the next seven years. According to a statement from Hyundai, the company will have 50 DC fast public charging stations by the end of December 2024.

“The EV market is expected to grow robustly by 2030. Studies conducted by HMIL have highlighted that customers are apprehensive about driving their EVs for long-distance commutes on highways due to a lack of charging infrastructure,” Mr Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head – Corporate Planning, HMIL said.

According to the automaker, the company’s charging network has facilitated 50,000 charging sessions. The auto manufacturer aims to develop EV infrastructure by developing the charging network. This development shortly comes after Hyundai Motor India signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government. In this, the company will set up 100 EV charging stations across the state. Out of these 100 charging stations, 10 charging stations will become operational within CY2024.

Key Locations of Chargers:

Hyundai Motor India’s charging stations are located at Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. Additionally, the EV chargers are also established on major highways such as Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Chandigarh, Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai-Surat, Bengaluru-Pune, Pune-Kolhapur, and Hyderabad-Vijayawada.

Power of Chargers:

HMIL charging stations are equipped with chargers offering multiple configurations. There is a DC 150 kW + DC 60 kW + DC 30 kW charger or a DC 150 kW + DC 30 kW charger, or a DC 60 kW charger.

Hyundai’s EV Sales In November:

Hyundai currently offers Kona Electric and Ioniq 5 in India. According to Hyundai, the company sold 4,061 units of these EV SUVs as of November 2024.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Specifications: