Hyundai Venue Variant Lineup Updated in India - What’s New?

Hyundai India has updated the variant list of its sub-4m compact SUV, Venue, for the Indian market, and has added a new HX5+ variant to the list. The South Korean automaker recently launched the second generation of the Venue with an updated exterior and interior design, and added new features. The new variant is offered with a single engine option, and the HX4 variant also has some more features.

Here’s a quick rundown of the new variant of the Hyundai Venue for the prospective buyers:

What is the price of the Hyundai Venue HX5+ variant?

The price of the Hyundai Venue HX5+ variant is ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is positioned between the more expensive HX6 and the HX5 variant in the lineup.

What are the exterior updates in the Hyundai Venue HX5+ variant?

According to a statement, the new HX5+ variant will be equipped with roof rails, LED headlamps, and a rear wiper and washer. However, it will continue to come in all paint shades, and other elements remain unchanged.

What are the interior updates in the Hyundai Venue HX5+ variant?

On the inside, the rear seat passengers get rear window sunshades, and the front passengers will have an armrest with storage.

What are the feature updates in the Hyundai Venue HX5+ variant?

Talking about the features, the Hyundai Venue HX5+ variant gets a wireless charger, Driver power window with auto up and down, and other convenience features. For safety, it continues to come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and others.

Which engine is offered in the Hyundai Venue HX5+ variant?

The Hyundai Venue HX5+ variant is only offered with a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which makes 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

What are the other updates in the Hyundai Venue variant lineup?