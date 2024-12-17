Jeep and Citroen to Hike Prices of Their Cars Starting January 2025: Check Details

Jeep and Citreon to hike prices by 2 per cent from new year | Image: Republic

Jeep and Citroen Price Hike: Stellantis-owned brands Jeep and Citroen will revise the prices of its models in India. The company will hike the prices of their models by up to 2 per cent from January 2025. According to the company, the 2 per cent price hikes will vary on the specific model variants. The company further stated that the price revision aims to offset the impact of rising input costs and ensure sustainable operations in line with the industry.

“Both Citroën and Jeep brands are aimed to offer customers greater value to its respective audience, and we have been extremely prudent to ensure the value quotient remains above par than what is being offered in the market,” Shailesh Hazela, Managing Director and CEO, Stellantis India said.

Hazela further stated, “While the price revision is necessitated by increasing input costs and exchange rates, we stand steadfast in our commitment to continue to be focused on providing value, high quality, and a great driving experience to its customers.”

Jeep has recently introduced the 2025 Meridian in India. The Jeep Meridian is now offered in a five-seater and a seven-seater configuration. It is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Recent Price Hike from Tata Motors:

This development shortly comes after other automakers in India's luxury and mass-market segment announced a price hike. Recently, Tata Motors announced a price revision of 3 per cent across its lineup. The company stated that this price revision applies to the EVs as well.

Price Hike by Kia India:

Kia India also announced a price hike of 2 per cent across its lineup. The company stated that the price hike was due to rising commodity prices and escalating supply chain-related costs. Kia India will be launching the Syros on December 19, 2024.

Price Hike by Luxury Auto Makers: