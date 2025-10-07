Updated 7 October 2025 at 18:47 IST
Jeep Meridian Overland 4×4 Review: Big on Presence, Smooth on the Open Road
Jeep Meridian Review: There’s a certain swagger that comes with a Jeep Meridian Overland 4×4. I took it for a spin on the Delhi–Agra expressway, where it quickly made clear why the badge still carries weight.
Jeep Meridian Review: There’s a certain swagger that comes with a Jeep. You don’t so much drive it as command it — and the Meridian Overland 4×4 continues that tradition, wrapping rugged American DNA in a distinctly Indian practicality. I took the white, top-spec model down the Delhi–Agra expressway, where it quickly made clear why the badge still carries weight.
A Highway Companion with Real Grit
The 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, churning out around 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque, felt entirely at home on the open tarmac. The Meridian doesn’t dart or rush; it surges forward with an unhurried confidence. Cruising at triple-digit speeds feels effortless — the gearbox settles into its rhythm, and the cabin remains reassuringly composed. Even when the road broke into patches or uneven stretches near the outskirts, the suspension soaked up most of it without complaint.
It’s a car that prefers long, steady drives to tight city manoeuvres. You feel the heft — more reassuring than cumbersome — and the steering, though a touch light at low speeds, tightens up just enough on the highway to keep you engaged. There’s that trademark Jeep swag in the stance: upright, muscular, self-assured.
Comfort and Class Inside
Inside, the Overland trim goes heavy on luxury. The ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera and ADAS tech remind you this isn’t just a brawny off-roader — it’s a premium SUV that wants to pamper. The materials feel rich, the cabin layout sensible. The first and second rows are well-cushioned and supportive; a few hours behind the wheel leave you relaxed rather than restless.
That said, the third row remains more a symbolic gesture than a practical space — fine for children or emergencies, but best folded down to expand boot room.
And The Mileage…
The mileage is something most of us are particular about. It should have been slightly better in everyday efficiency. On the Delhi–Agra run, I averaged around 12–13 km/l, which isn’t bad for its size and drivetrain, but city figures will likely drop. Diesel clatter is muted for the most part, though wind noise does creep in past 100 km/h.
Service Network
The Jeep service network is improving, but still patchy. It’s a car you buy with the heart, not the calculator.
Verdict: Built for the Long Road and the Bold Driver
The Jeep Meridian Overland 4×4 has a presence and polish that few in its segment can replicate. It may not be the perfect seven-seater for a big family, but if you normally plan to use only the first two rows, just go for it. There are very few car makers that make it like Jeep. On the Delhi–Agra expressway, it felt planted, refined, and — perhaps most importantly — proud of what it is: a proper Jeep. If your driving life revolves around highways, weekend getaways, or the occasional muddy detour, it makes a persuasive case. Just don’t expect it to sip fuel lightly or deliver limousine-like third-row comfort.
In short: a smooth cruiser with solid build, serious features, and enough attitude to turn a routine drive into something a bit more special.
