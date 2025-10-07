Jeep Meridian Overland 4×4 Review: Big on Presence, Smooth on the Open Road

Jeep Meridian Review: There’s a certain swagger that comes with a Jeep. You don’t so much drive it as command it — and the Meridian Overland 4×4 continues that tradition, wrapping rugged American DNA in a distinctly Indian practicality. I took the white, top-spec model down the Delhi–Agra expressway, where it quickly made clear why the badge still carries weight.

Jeep Meridian Front | Image Source: Republic

A Highway Companion with Real Grit

Jeep Meridian Engine | Image Source: Republic

The 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, churning out around 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque, felt entirely at home on the open tarmac. The Meridian doesn’t dart or rush; it surges forward with an unhurried confidence. Cruising at triple-digit speeds feels effortless — the gearbox settles into its rhythm, and the cabin remains reassuringly composed. Even when the road broke into patches or uneven stretches near the outskirts, the suspension soaked up most of it without complaint.

Jeep Meridian Alloy Wheels | Image Source: Republic

It’s a car that prefers long, steady drives to tight city manoeuvres. You feel the heft — more reassuring than cumbersome — and the steering, though a touch light at low speeds, tightens up just enough on the highway to keep you engaged. There’s that trademark Jeep swag in the stance: upright, muscular, self-assured.

Jeep Meridian Side | Image Source: Republic

Comfort and Class Inside

Jeep Meridian Second Row | Image Source: Republic

Inside, the Overland trim goes heavy on luxury. The ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera and ADAS tech remind you this isn’t just a brawny off-roader — it’s a premium SUV that wants to pamper. The materials feel rich, the cabin layout sensible. The first and second rows are well-cushioned and supportive; a few hours behind the wheel leave you relaxed rather than restless.

Jeep Meridian Third Row | Image Source: Republic

That said, the third row remains more a symbolic gesture than a practical space — fine for children or emergencies, but best folded down to expand boot room.

And The Mileage…

Jeep Meridian Dashboard | Image Source: Republic

The mileage is something most of us are particular about. It should have been slightly better in everyday efficiency. On the Delhi–Agra run, I averaged around 12–13 km/l, which isn’t bad for its size and drivetrain, but city figures will likely drop. Diesel clatter is muted for the most part, though wind noise does creep in past 100 km/h.

Jeep Meridian Rear | Image Source: Republic

Service Network

The Jeep service network is improving, but still patchy. It’s a car you buy with the heart, not the calculator.

Jeep Meridian Headlights (Right) Taillamps (Left) | Image Source: Republic

Verdict: Built for the Long Road and the Bold Driver

Jeep Meridian Boot Space | Image Source: Republic

The Jeep Meridian Overland 4×4 has a presence and polish that few in its segment can replicate. It may not be the perfect seven-seater for a big family, but if you normally plan to use only the first two rows, just go for it. There are very few car makers that make it like Jeep. On the Delhi–Agra expressway, it felt planted, refined, and — perhaps most importantly — proud of what it is: a proper Jeep. If your driving life revolves around highways, weekend getaways, or the occasional muddy detour, it makes a persuasive case. Just don’t expect it to sip fuel lightly or deliver limousine-like third-row comfort.