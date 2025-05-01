JSW MG Motor India Saw 23% Growth in Sales in April 2025: Check Details

MG Sales in April 2025: JSW MG Motor India saw total wholesales of 5,829 units in April 2025. According to a statement from the company, there was a surge in volumes by 1,104 units in April 2025. Further, as compared to March 2025, MG Motor saw a growth in volumes by 328 units, resulting in a growth of 5.63 per cent on a month-on-month basis. However, the launch of the MG Cyberster and the MG M9 is still unclear, and the dates have not been revealed yet.

Here’s everything that you need to know:

Which is the best-selling car in MG Motor India’s lineup?

According to a statement, MG Motor India said that its Windsor EV was the highest-selling EV in the seven months. The company said it has crossed the 20,000 sales mark.

Upcoming MG Cars in India:

According to sources, MG Motor India is most likely to launch a bigger battery pack in its Windsor EV. Currently, it is offered with a 38 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 330 km on a single charge. However, the details of the launch of the upcoming MG Cyberster and the M9 electric are still unclear.

What is the EV portfolio in JSW MG Motor India's lineup?

Currently, MG Motor India offers the Comet, Windsor and the ZS EV to buyers in India. The Comet EV is the entry-level electric vehicle, having a 17.3 kWh battery pack having a claimed range of 230 km on a single charge. The Windsor EV is one of the highest-selling models, having a 38 kWh battery pack having a claimed range of 338 km on a single charge. The ZS EV has a 50.3 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 461 km on a single charge.

What is the price of the MG Comet EV?

The price of the MG Comet EV is ₹7.00 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

What is the price of the MG Windsor EV?

The price of the MG Windsor is ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

What is the price of the MG ZS EV?