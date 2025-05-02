JSW MG Motor Teases Windsor Pro Launch in India - Everything You Need to Know

Updated May 2nd 2025, 15:14 IST
MG Windsor Goes Pro: JSW MG Motor India has teased a new car launch for the Indian market. According to a statement, the automaker is likely to launch the Windsor Pro in India. This electric vehicle will come with an updated feature list, a new battery pack for longer range, and the design is most likely to remain unchanged.
Here’s everything that you need to know about the upcoming MG Windsor Pro in India:
According to a statement, the MG Windor Pro will hit the Indian roads on May 6, 2025.
As per the recent spy shots, the upcoming MG Windsor Pro is likely to have a vehicle-to-load feature. This feature helps the electric vehicle run your appliances.
As the name suggests, the Pro variant will come with a bigger battery pack, features, and updates. According to media reports, the Windsor Pro is likely to have a bigger battery pack of 50.3 kWh. However, it is still unclear about the range that will be offered, and other specifications of the battery.
Currently, the price of the MG Windsor EV starts at ₹9.99 lakh (Ex-showroom) with the Battery-as-a-Service model. However, with the battery, the prices of the Windsor EV are ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. Regarding the price of the Windsor Pro, with the above changes, it is expected to become expensive.
Currently, the MG Windsor EV is available with a 38 kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 338 km on a single charge. During our test, we got a real-world range of 280-290 km.
