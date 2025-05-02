JSW MG Motor Teases Windsor Pro Launch in India - Everything You Need to Know

MG Windsor Goes Pro: JSW MG Motor India has teased a new car launch for the Indian market. According to a statement, the automaker is likely to launch the Windsor Pro in India. This electric vehicle will come with an updated feature list, a new battery pack for longer range, and the design is most likely to remain unchanged.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the upcoming MG Windsor Pro in India:

When is the launch of the MG Windsor Pro?

According to a statement, the MG Windor Pro will hit the Indian roads on May 6, 2025.

What are the feature updates on the upcoming MG Windsor Pro?

As per the recent spy shots, the upcoming MG Windsor Pro is likely to have a vehicle-to-load feature. This feature helps the electric vehicle run your appliances.

What battery pack is to be offered on the MG Windsor Pro?

As the name suggests, the Pro variant will come with a bigger battery pack, features, and updates. According to media reports, the Windsor Pro is likely to have a bigger battery pack of 50.3 kWh. However, it is still unclear about the range that will be offered, and other specifications of the battery.

What will be the price of the upcoming MG Windsor Pro in India?

Currently, the price of the MG Windsor EV starts at ₹9.99 lakh (Ex-showroom) with the Battery-as-a-Service model. However, with the battery, the prices of the Windsor EV are ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. Regarding the price of the Windsor Pro, with the above changes, it is expected to become expensive.

What is the range of the MG Windsor EV?