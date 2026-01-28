Kia Carens Clavis to Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Top 5 MPVs to Consider Buying in 2026 in India

Buyers, when planning to get a new seven-seater car for their families, have various options available in the market. These cars offer decent interior space, have good design, and offer ample features. Moreover, they are available with either a petrol or a diesel engine, with good fuel efficiency. In the market, some of the popular choices among buyers are the Toyota Innova Hycross, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Kia Carens Clavis, and others.

Here’s a list of the top 5 MPVs that you can consider in 2026:

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The first MPV on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It is a popular option among buyers, as it has ample space on offer and decent features. The Ertiga is equipped with features like a touchscreen infotainment, an automatic climate control, paddle shifters with the automatic transmission, and others. It is offered with a 1.5L NA petrol engine and also has a CNG option.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga starts at ₹10.04 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Kia Carens Clavis

The next MPV on the list is the Kia Carens Clavis. It was recently launched in India, with a new exterior and revamped interior, and is a feature-rich offering in the market. It comes with a sunroof, driving modes, ambient lighting, and others. The Carens Clavis comes with a 1.5L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine, paired with a manual and an automatic gearbox.

The price of the Kia Carens Claivs starts at ₹12.95 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

The next MPV on the list is the Maruti Suzuki XL6. It has a revised exterior design compared to the Ertiga, and is only available with a captain seat configuration. It has features like automatic climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, front-ventilated seats, and others. The XL6 is offered with the same 1.5L NA petrol engine along with a CNG option.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 starts at ₹13.54 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Toyota Innova Crysta

The Toyota Innova Crysta is a popular diesel MPV in the market. The seats of the Innova Crysta are pretty comfortable, have a decent feature list, and are offered with a single engine option. The Innova Crysta comes with automatic climate control, an analogue instrument cluster, roof-mounted AC vents, and others. It is equipped with a 2.4L diesel engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

The price of the Toyota Innova Crysta starts at ₹22.26 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

If you are looking for more fuel efficiency, then you can check out the Maruti Suzuki Invicto as it comes with a strong hybrid petrol engine. The Invicto shares its underpinnings with the Toyota Innova Hycross, having a feature-rich cabin, and is offered with both seven and eight-seater configurations. It has features like a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, a wireless charger, and others. It comes with a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine.