Kia Carens Clavis vs Mahindra Marazzo - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Battle of MPVs: When looking for a new vehicle in the seven-seater MPV category, having a spacious cabin, comfortable seats and a punchy engine, there are hardly any options to check out. Recently, Kia Carens Clavis was launched in India. It is a cosmetic update over the previous Carens and is a feature-loaded offering in its segment. On the other hand, the Mahindra Marazzo is one of the underrated MPVs in its segment. Though it is not as feature-loaded as the competition, it still has good space, comfort and a punchy diesel engine.
Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Kia Carens Clavis and the Mahindra Marazzo for buyers:
The price of the Kia Carens Clavis is ₹14.56 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Mahindra Marazzo is ₹16.96 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.
Buyers who are looking for a feature-loaded cabin can check out the Kia Carens Clavis. It has a digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and more. On the other hand, the Mahindra Marazzo has roof-mounted air conditioning controls, an analogue speedometer, a reverse parking camera, and others.
Since the Kia Carens Clavis is a modern-day vehicle, it is equipped with plenty of safety features. It has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. On the other side, the Mahindra Marazzo has dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more.
Buyers of the Kia Carens Clavis can choose from a 1.5L NA petrol engine, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, and there is a 1.5L diesel engine on offer. On the other side, the Mahindra Marazzo has a single 1.5L diesel engine on offer, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.
Both the Kia Carens Clavis and the Mahindra Marazzo are great offerings in the MPV segment. Buyers who wish for more features, a more refined experience and modern day vehicle can check out the Kia Carens Clavis. However, buyers who wish for an old-school MPV, can compromise on features, but wants better space in the cabin can check out the Mahindra Marrazo.
