Kia Carens Clavis vs Mahindra Marazzo - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Battle of MPVs: When looking for a new vehicle in the seven-seater MPV category, having a spacious cabin, comfortable seats and a punchy engine, there are hardly any options to check out. Recently, Kia Carens Clavis was launched in India. It is a cosmetic update over the previous Carens and is a feature-loaded offering in its segment. On the other hand, the Mahindra Marazzo is one of the underrated MPVs in its segment. Though it is not as feature-loaded as the competition, it still has good space, comfort and a punchy diesel engine.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Kia Carens Clavis and the Mahindra Marazzo for buyers:

Kia Carens Clavis vs Mahindra Marazzo - Price

The price of the Kia Carens Clavis is ₹14.56 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Mahindra Marazzo is ₹16.96 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Mahindra Marazzo - Features

Buyers who are looking for a feature-loaded cabin can check out the Kia Carens Clavis. It has a digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and more. On the other hand, the Mahindra Marazzo has roof-mounted air conditioning controls, an analogue speedometer, a reverse parking camera, and others.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Mahindra Marazzo - Safety features

Since the Kia Carens Clavis is a modern-day vehicle, it is equipped with plenty of safety features. It has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. On the other side, the Mahindra Marazzo has dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Mahindra Marazzo - Engine

Buyers of the Kia Carens Clavis can choose from a 1.5L NA petrol engine, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, and there is a 1.5L diesel engine on offer. On the other side, the Mahindra Marazzo has a single 1.5L diesel engine on offer, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Republic Auto Verdict