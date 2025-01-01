Kia India Registers 6% Growth in Sales in 2024: Here’s everything you should know

Kia India Sales in 2024: Kia India on Wednesday said that the company saw a rise in total sales in 2024. It recorded total sales of 2,55,038 units as compared to the previous year, recording its highest-ever annual sales. Kia registered a surge of 6 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

According to a statement, the company had sold 2,40,919 units in 2023.

Kia India Senior Vice-President and Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said, "2024 has been a defining one for Kia India. Our focus on ensuring the timely delivery of our vehicles has not only allowed customers to enjoy their favourite Kia models but also strengthened our foundation for future growth."

On the outlook, he said, "As we move into 2025, we are excited about the upcoming launch of the Syros, which promises to redefine the Indian automotive landscape. With this, we will set new industry benchmarks and reinforce our leadership position in the market."

New Prices of Kia Cars:

Kia India has hiked the prices of its models by 2 per cent on its entire lineup. The company cited the reason for the price hike as the rising commodity prices and escalating supply chain-related costs.

Kia India Recent Launches: