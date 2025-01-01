Published 20:55 IST, January 1st 2025
Kia India Registers 6% Growth in Sales in 2024: Here’s everything you should know
Kia India saw a rise in total sales in 2024. It recorded total sales of 2,55,038 units as compared to the previous year, recording a surge of 6 per cent YoY.
- Automobile
- 2 min read
Kia India Sales in 2024: Kia India on Wednesday said that the company saw a rise in total sales in 2024. It recorded total sales of 2,55,038 units as compared to the previous year, recording its highest-ever annual sales. Kia registered a surge of 6 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
According to a statement, the company had sold 2,40,919 units in 2023.
Kia India Senior Vice-President and Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said, "2024 has been a defining one for Kia India. Our focus on ensuring the timely delivery of our vehicles has not only allowed customers to enjoy their favourite Kia models but also strengthened our foundation for future growth."
On the outlook, he said, "As we move into 2025, we are excited about the upcoming launch of the Syros, which promises to redefine the Indian automotive landscape. With this, we will set new industry benchmarks and reinforce our leadership position in the market."
New Prices of Kia Cars:
Kia India has hiked the prices of its models by 2 per cent on its entire lineup. The company cited the reason for the price hike as the rising commodity prices and escalating supply chain-related costs.
Kia India Recent Launches:
Kia India recently unveiled its new vehicle, Syros for the Indian market. It is likely to be launched at the forthcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Syros will be available in two engine options. Buyers can select it from a 1.0L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 120BHP and 170Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT transmission. Buyers can also choose from a 1.5L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, producing 115bhp and 253Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The bookings of the Kia Syros will commence from January 3, 2025.
Updated 20:55 IST, January 1st 2025