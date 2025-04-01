Kia India Sales Grow by 20% in March 2025, Annual Sales Records Growth by 4%

Kia India Sales: Kia India is making steady progress in the automotive market of India. In March 2025, Kia India recorded total sales of 25,525 units, having a surge of 19.28 per cent on a year-on-year basis. In March 2024, the automaker recorded total sales of 21,400 units. As compared to February 2025, Kia recorded a marginal growth of 1.99 per cent.

Kia India Q1 Sales in 2025:

Kia India recorded total sales of 75,576 units in Q1 2025. The automaker said the company registered a growth of 15.6 per cent as compared to Q1 2024. There was a growth of 10,207 units in Q1 2025.

Kia India Annual Sales:

The annual sales recorded by Kia India were 2,55,207 units, having a growth of 4 per cent as compared to 2,45,634 units sold in FY 2023-24.

"Our strong sales growth is a testament to the trust our customers have in Kia’s products and our commitment to delivering world-class mobility solutions. The overwhelming response to the Kia Syros within just two months of its launch reaffirms our understanding of evolving consumer preferences and our ability to cater to them effectively,” Mr Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing said.

Recent Launches by Kia India:

Kia India recently launched the 2025 EV6 for Indian customers. The 2025 update has added a new battery pack, improved the range, and enhanced the features and design of the vehicle.

Kia EV6, Image Source: Kia

Kia EV6 Range:

With a bigger battery pack of 84kWh, having an ARAI range of 663km on a single-charge.

Kia EV6 Features:

The feature list on the Kia EV6 consists of dual-zone climate control, driving modes, panoramic sunroof, and others. In safety features, it has a new addition of Level-2 ADAS features.

Kia EV6 Price: