Kia Seltos (2026) vs Hyundai Creta - How Do They Compare?

Seltos vs Creta: Buyers exploring the mid-size SUV segment for a new car have various options available in the market. Recently, Kia India launched the second-generation Seltos with a new exterior design, updated interiors, and new features. It gets a more sporty exterior design, gets slightly bigger in dimensions, and is a feature-rich offering in the segment.

Talking about its rivals, it competes with the Hyundai Creta, which is a popular choice among buyers. It is a feature-rich offering, having comfortable seating, and is available with similar engine options as the Seltos.

Here is a quick comparison of the Seltos 2026 and the Creta for prospective buyers:

Kia Seltos (2026) vs Hyundai Creta - Price

The price of the Kia Seltos 2026 starts at ₹12.93 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹23.60 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the Hyundai Creta starts at ₹12.70 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹23.61 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Kia Seltos (2026) vs Hyundai Creta - Features

Both the Kia Seltos 2026 and the Hyundai Creta are feature-rich offerings in the market. The Seltos comes with dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, 64 colours for ambient lighting, driving modes, a 30-inch connected screen, and others. On the other hand, the Creta gets a similar panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, a 360-degree parking camera, and others.

Kia Seltos (2026) vs Hyundai Creta - Safety Features

Talking about safety, both the Seltos 2026 and the Creta are equipped with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, hill hold assist, and others.

Kia Seltos (2026) vs Hyundai Creta - Engine Specifications