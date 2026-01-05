Kia Seltos (2026) vs Tata Sierra - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Seltos (2026) vs Sierra: Buyers, when planning for a new car in the mid-size SUV segment, have multiple options available in the market. Recently, the South Korean automaker, Kia India, launched the Seltos (2026) for the Indian market. It got a new design, updated interiors, and new features, but remains unchanged mechanically. On the other hand, it competes with the Tata Sierra, which is also a recent entrant in the segment. The Indian automaker revived the iconic nameplate with a bold design, offering a feature-rich interior and debuted with a new petrol engine.

Here is a quick comparison of the Kia Seltos (2026) and the Tata Sierra for prospective buyers:

Kia Seltos (2026) vs Tata Sierra - Price

The price of the Kia Seltos (2026) starts at ₹12.93 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the Tata Sierra starts at ₹13.51 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Kia Seltos (2026) vs Tata Sierra - Features

Both the Kia Seltos (2026) and the Tata Sierra are feature-rich offerings in the market. The Seltos (2026) has ambient lighting, a wireless charger, driving modes, traction modes, a 30-inch connected screen, dual-zone climate control, and others. On the other hand, the Sierra has a triple-screen layout, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, and others.

Kia Seltos (2026) vs Tata Sierra - Safety Features

The Kia Seltos (2026) and the Tata Sierra offer multiple safety features. Both of the SUVs are equipped with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, hill hold, and others.

Kia Seltos (2026) vs Tata Sierra - Engine Specifications

The Kia Seltos (2026) continues to come with a 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.5L diesel and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the Sierra comes with a 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.5L Hyperion GDI petrol, and a 1.5L diesel engine, mated with a manual or an automatic gearbox.