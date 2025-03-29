Kia Sonet vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Which Sub-4m Compact SUV to Pick Under ₹10 Lakh?

Sonet vs Brezza: The sub-4m compact SUV segment has a wide array of choices for the customers to opt from. Among these, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a popular sub-4m compact SUV having a comfortable interior, decent features and a single engine option. It competes with the Kia Sonet in its segment. Sonet has decent cabin space, is loaded with features and three engine options for the buyers.

Here’s a feature-by-feature comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Kia Sonet for the buyers:

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Kia Sonet: Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXI variant. The price of the Kia Sonet is ₹8.00 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTE variant.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Kia Sonet: Engine Specifications

The buyers of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza have a single engine option. It is powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 103BHP and 134Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Buyers can also opt for a CNG option.

On the other hand, the buyers of the Kia Sonet have three engine options to opt from. There is a 1.2L NA petrol engine, producing 82BHP and 114Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. There is a 1.5L diesel engine, which makes 115BHP and 253Nm torque paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. Further it has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine as well, producing 120BHP and 170Nm torque, paired with a six-speed IMT gearbox and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Kia Sonet: Features

The feature list on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza consists of heads-up display, a sunroof, a wireless charger, a 9-inch infotainment screen, and more. For safety, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features.

On the other hand, the Kia Sonet has a long list of convenience features on offer. It has ambient lighting, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, and more. For safety, Kia Sonet has Level 1 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS, traction control modes, driving modes, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Kia Sonet: Mileage