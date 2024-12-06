Kia Sonet vs Skoda Kylaq: Which SUV is better?

Sonet vs Kylaq: Skoda has launched a new sub-4m compact SUV, Kylaq in India. It is the entry-level Skoda SUV in India. The company recently opened the booking for Kylaq in India. The Skoda Kylaq is available in a single-engine option and four variants. It offers features such as automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and more. Since it is a sub-4m compact SUV, it competes with the Kia Sonet in its segment. Kia Sonet is available in multiple engine and transmission options. It offers features such as a sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a wireless charger, and more.

Let us compare the specifications of the Skoda Kylaq and Kia Sonet:

Kia Sonet vs Skoda Kylaq: Price

Kia Sonet price starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It is offered in 10 variants. Skoda Kylaq's price starts at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It is available in four variants.

Kia Sonet vs Skoda Kylaq: Exterior Design

The exterior designs of the Kylaq and Sonet are different. Kia Sonet has a sleek design for the LED DRLs and comes with LED headlamps. On the other hand, the Skoda Kylaq has broad LED headlamps and DRLs on offer.

On the side, Kylaq runs on 16-inch alloy wheels and Kia Sonet runs on 17-inch on its top variants. The Sonet has a wider cabin but Kylaq has more wheelbase.

At the rear, the Kia Sonet offers a connected LED DRL and taillamps. The Skoda Kylaq has separate LED units for the taillamps. Kylaq has a boot space of 446L and Sonet has a boot space of 386L.

Kia Sonet vs Skoda Kylaq: Interiors

In the interiors, the design of the dashboard is quite different. Sonet offers a dual-tone dashboard with a standing 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. On the other hand, Kylaq has a subtle layout of the dashboard. It has an 11.2-inch infotainment screen integrated into the dashboard. However, the Kia Sonet offers a three-spoke steering wheel and the Skoda Kylaq offers a two-spoke steering wheel.

Kia Sonet vs Skoda Kylaq: Features

Coming to the features on offer, the Skoda Kylaq offers a wireless charger, power-adjustable front seats, front-ventilated seats, and more. Additionally, it also offers a digital instrument cluster, a sunroof, and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Sonet on the other hand offers driving modes, front-ventilated seats, and more. It also offers a regular sunroof, a wireless charger, and multiple views for the instrument cluster.

Kia Sonet vs Skoda Kylaq: Engine Specifications