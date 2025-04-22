Kia Sonet vs Toyota Taisor - Best Sub-4m Compact SUV, Which One to Opt Under ₹12 Lakh?

Updated April 22nd 2025, 12:31 IST
Sonet vs Taisor: Buyers looking for a sub-4m compact SUV, having decent features, bold looks, and a comfortable cabin, can check out the Kia Sonet. It is a popular choice among buyers. On the other hand, Sonet competes with the Toyota Taisor, which is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx in India. Taisor has a spacious and comfortable cabin, decent features and two engine options.
Which one is better? Here’s a feature-by-feature comparison of the Kia Sonet and Toyota Taisor for the prospective buyers:
The feature list on the Kia Sonet consists of driving modes, mood lighting, traction modes, paddle shifters with automatic variants, front ventilated seats, a wireless charger, a sunroof, and more. On the other hand, the Toyota Taisor comprises a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, and a 9-inch infotainment screen, but misses out on front ventilated seats, a sunroof, and driving modes.
The safety features on the Kia Sonet include Level-1 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, traction control, TPMS, and more. The safety features on the Toyota Taisor consist of six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, and more.
The buyers of the Kia Sonet can opt for a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 82 bhp and 115 Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Further, it has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, making 120 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed IMT gearbox or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. There is also a 1.5L diesel engine, making 115 bhp and 253 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed diesel or an automatic gearbox.
The Toyota Taisor has a 1.2L naturally aspirated inline four-cylinder petrol engine, making 83 bhp and 114 Nm torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox or an AMT gearbox. There is also a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, making 100 bhp and 145 Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.
The price of the Kia Sonet starts at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the Toyota Taisor starts at ₹7.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.
