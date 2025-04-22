Kia Sonet vs Toyota Taisor - Best Sub-4m Compact SUV, Which One to Opt Under ₹12 Lakh?

Sonet vs Taisor: Buyers looking for a sub-4m compact SUV, having decent features, bold looks, and a comfortable cabin, can check out the Kia Sonet. It is a popular choice among buyers. On the other hand, Sonet competes with the Toyota Taisor, which is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx in India. Taisor has a spacious and comfortable cabin, decent features and two engine options.

Which one is better? Here’s a feature-by-feature comparison of the Kia Sonet and Toyota Taisor for the prospective buyers:

Kia Sonet vs Toyota Taisor: Features

The feature list on the Kia Sonet consists of driving modes, mood lighting, traction modes, paddle shifters with automatic variants, front ventilated seats, a wireless charger, a sunroof, and more. On the other hand, the Toyota Taisor comprises a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, and a 9-inch infotainment screen, but misses out on front ventilated seats, a sunroof, and driving modes.

Kia Sonet vs Toyota Taisor: Safety Features

The safety features on the Kia Sonet include Level-1 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, traction control, TPMS, and more. The safety features on the Toyota Taisor consist of six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, and more.

Kia Sonet vs Toyota Taisor: Engine Options

The buyers of the Kia Sonet can opt for a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 82 bhp and 115 Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Further, it has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, making 120 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed IMT gearbox or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. There is also a 1.5L diesel engine, making 115 bhp and 253 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed diesel or an automatic gearbox.

The Toyota Taisor has a 1.2L naturally aspirated inline four-cylinder petrol engine, making 83 bhp and 114 Nm torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox or an AMT gearbox. There is also a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, making 100 bhp and 145 Nm torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Kia Sonet vs Toyota Taisor: Price