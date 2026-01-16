Kia Syros, Carens Clavis With New Variant Launched in India - Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Syros, Carens Clavis Gets New Variants: Kia India, a popular premium South Korean automaker, has updated the variant lineup of its Syros and Carens Clavis for the Indian market. According to a statement, the Syros receives a new HTK (EX) variant, and the Carens Clavis gains a new HTE (EX) variant, introducing additional features at a lower price. The Syros is an underrated sub-4m compact SUV, and it remains unchanged mechanically. The Carens Clavis was recently launched in the market, with a premium cabin experience, and has an upmarket feel. Both the new variants are offered in the petrol and diesel powertrains of the vehicles.

Here’s a quick rundown of the new variants in the Kia Syros and Carens Clavis for prospective buyers:

Kia Syros HTK (EX) Price

The price of the Kia Syros HTK (EX) variant is ₹9.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia says it is positioned above the HTK variant.

Kia Syros HTK (EX) Exterior Updates

The Kia Syros HTK (EX) variant gets a similar exterior design. It has LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, runs on 16-inch alloy wheels, and has other features.

Advertisement

Kia Syros HTK (EX) Features

The Kia Syros HTK (EX) variant offers a sunroof, flush-door handles, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a rear parking camera, reverse parking sensors, and more.

Kia Syros HTK (EX) Engine Options

Kia offers the Syros HTK (EX) variant in both a 1.0L turbo petrol engine and the 1.5L diesel engine, paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Advertisement

Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX) Price

The price of the Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX) starts at ₹12.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5L NA petrol variant, ₹13.41 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5L turbo petrol variant and ₹14.52 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5L diesel variant. This variant is positioned above the HTE (O) and is only offered in a seven-seater configuration.

Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX) Feature Updates