  • Kia Syros, Carens Clavis With New Variant Launched in India - Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Updated 16 January 2026 at 18:09 IST

Kia India has updated the variant lineup of its Syros and the Carens Clavis for the Indian market. According to a statement, the Syros receives a new HTK (EX) variant, and the Carens Clavis gains a new HTE (EX) variant, introducing additional features at a lower price.

Vatsal Agrawal
Kia Syros, Carens Clavis Gets New Variants
Kia Syros, Carens Clavis Gets New Variants | Image: Republic

Syros, Carens Clavis Gets New Variants: Kia India, a popular premium South Korean automaker, has updated the variant lineup of its Syros and Carens Clavis for the Indian market. According to a statement, the Syros receives a new HTK (EX) variant, and the Carens Clavis gains a new HTE (EX) variant, introducing additional features at a lower price. The Syros is an underrated sub-4m compact SUV, and it remains unchanged mechanically. The Carens Clavis was recently launched in the market, with a premium cabin experience, and has an upmarket feel. Both the new variants are offered in the petrol and diesel powertrains of the vehicles.

Here’s a quick rundown of the new variants in the Kia Syros and Carens Clavis for prospective buyers:

Kia Syros HTK (EX) Price

The price of the Kia Syros HTK (EX) variant is ₹9.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia says it is positioned above the HTK variant.

Kia Syros HTK (EX) Exterior Updates

The Kia Syros HTK (EX) variant gets a similar exterior design. It has LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, runs on 16-inch alloy wheels, and has other features.

Kia Syros HTK (EX) Features

The Kia Syros HTK (EX) variant offers a sunroof, flush-door handles, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a rear parking camera, reverse parking sensors, and more.

Kia Syros HTK (EX) Engine Options

Kia offers the Syros HTK (EX) variant in both a 1.0L turbo petrol engine and the 1.5L diesel engine, paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX) Price

The price of the Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX) starts at ₹12.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5L NA petrol variant, ₹13.41 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5L turbo petrol variant and ₹14.52 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5L diesel variant. This variant is positioned above the HTE (O) and is only offered in a seven-seater configuration.

Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX) Feature Updates

The Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX) majorly gets a regular sunroof as an additional feature update in the 1.5L NA petrol variant, as it was missing earlier. Moreover, it continues to get automatic climate control, TPMS, six airbags, and others.

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 16 January 2026 at 18:09 IST