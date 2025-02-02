Published 10:13 IST, February 2nd 2025
Kia Syros Price Announced in India, Starts at Rs…
Kia India has announced the prices of the Syros. It has six variants, starting from Rs 8.99 lakh for the base model. Here's everything you should know:
Budget for Syros: Kia India has announced the prices of the Syros. The Korean automaker positions this SUV between the Sonet and the Seltos. It has a boxy design language, spacious interiors, and comprehensive features. Buyers planning to buy the Kia Syros have two engine options: a 1.0L turbo petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine.
Here are the specifications and the prices of the Kia Syros:
Kia Syros Price:
Buyers planning to buy the Kia Syros have to pay Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant. Buyers planning for the diesel variant have to pay Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in six variants.
Kia Syros Engine Specifications:
Kia India offers Syros in two engine options. There is a 1.0L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which makes 120BHP and 170Nm torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Buyers also have the option to opt for a 1.5L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, which makes 115BHP and 250Nm torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
Kia Syros Features:
Kia offers Syros with a long list of convenience features. Some of them are like all four ventilated seats, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, and more. Further, there is a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger and a 30-inch connected screen encompassing the infotainment screen, climate control, and the instrument cluster.
Kia Syros Fuel Efficiency:
Recently, we drove the Kia Syros's 1.5L diesel engine variant mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. During our test, the multi-information display showed a fuel efficiency of 16km/l.
Kia Syros Ride Quality:
During our test, we felt the ride quality of the Kia Syros to be on the softer side. The suspensions are well-calibrated. However, On triple-digit speeds, there can be some bounciness that can be felt inside due to softer suspension setup.
