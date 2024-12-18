Kia Syros to Make its Global Debut on December 19: What to Expect?

Kia Syros Debut: Kia India will launch the Syros, expanding its SUV portfolio in the market. It is the fifth SUV from the auto manufacturer in India. The car will make its global debut on December 19, 2024. Interestingly, its design elements are unique, and the company will likely position this car between Seltos and Sonet. The Syros is expected to offer features such as ADAS, a wireless charger, and more.

Let us look at the specifications of the upcoming Kia Syros:

Kia Syros Design:

According to the video teaser Kia recently shared, the upcoming Syros will feature an LED projector setup for the headlamps and vertical LED DRLs. The front bumpers will likely have a silver finish for a premium appearance. On the sides, it is likely to have 16-inch alloy wheels. The Syros will have flush door handles to give it a better impression. As per the video teaser, the rear of the Syros will have L-shaped LED taillamps.

Kia Syros Interiors:

According to the video teaser, the Syros will likely have a steering wheel similar to the EV9.

Kia Syros Features:

The Kia Syros will likely offer buyers many features regarding the feature list. These include a panoramic sunroof, a push button for a start/stop system, a 360-degree parking camera, ambient lighting, and more. The Syros will also offer a wireless charger, two type-C ports, and a 12V charging socket.

The Syros will likely be equipped with Level-1 ADAS safety features. To enhance the driving experience, the Kia India will also offer driving modes and cruise control.

Kia Syros Competiton:

As discussed regarding the positioning of the Syros, it will compete against the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza in its segment.

Kia Syros Engine Specifications: