KTM 125 Duke, RC 125 Delisted From Indian Website: Check Details

KTM 125cc Bikes Discontinued: KTM India has officially delisted the 125 Duke and the RC 125 from its Indian websites. This indicates that the bikes are discontinued in India due to poor sales and intense competition in the segment. The KTM 125 Duke was first launched in 2018 and was a good option for beginner riders to practice. However, test mules of upcoming KTM bikes have been spotted recently and it is likely to be powered by a bigger 160cc engine.

KTM 125 Duke Last Price:

Talking about the price of the 125 Duke, it was on the higher side as compared to its competitors. The last recorded price of KTM 125 Duke was ₹1.81 lakh (ex-showroom) and the RC 125 was priced at ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

KTM 125 Duke Engine Specifications:

The KTM 125 Duke and the RC 125 were powered by a 124cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled petrol engine, producing 14.3BHP and 12 Nm torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox.

2025 KTM Duke 390 Launched in India

KTM India recently launched the 2025 Duke 390 in India. This update added new convenience features for the riders and colour options as well.

KTM 390 Duke Features:

With the 2025 update, the 390 Duke is now equipped with cruise control. The switch is positioned on the left-hand switchgear and it enhances driving comfort on long trips. Apart from that, it has multiple riding modes, traction control, a 5-inc TFT instrument cluster, and other features.

KTM 390 Duke Colour Options:

The 2025 KTM 390 Duke is now available in an Ebony Black paint shade to the buyers.

KTM 390 Duke Engine Specifications:

The 390 Duke is powered by a 399cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled petrol engine, producing 44.25 BHP and 39Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. To enhance the shifts, the riders have a bi-directional quickshifter as well.

KTM 390 Duke Price: