KTM RC 160 Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

KTM RC 160 Launched: KTM India has launched its entry-level sportsbike, RC 160, for the Indian market. According to a statement, the RC 160 has a similar design to the RC 200 and the RC 390, and this motorcycle is costlier than the Duke 160. It runs on 17-inch alloy wheels, has a high-revving engine, and is only offered in a single colour option. It is built on a trellis frame, and the braking is supported by dual-channel ABS.

"With the new RC 160, we are bringing that same track-bred character to a wider audience. It’s a motorcycle that captures the thrill of factory racing and makes it accessible to every young rider who dreams of speed, control, and confidence on two wheels. The RC 160 is not just an entry point; it’s the first step into the exhilarating world of KTM performance." Manik Nangia, President, Probiking, Bajaj Auto Ltd, said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new KTM RC 160:

What is the price of the KTM RC 160?

The price of the KTM RC 160 starts at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in the single variant.

What are the engine specifications of the KTM RC 160?

The KTM RC 160 is equipped with a 164.2cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 19 bhp at 9,500 RPM and 15.5 Nm of torque at 7,500 RPM, mated with a six-speed manual gearbox.

What is the fuel tank capacity of the KTM RC 160?

The KTM RC 160 has a 13.75 litre fuel tank capacity.

What are the braking specifications of the KTM RC 160?

The KTM RC 160 comprises a 320mm front disc and 230mm rear disc, and it is supported by dual-channel ABS.

What are the suspensions available on the KTM RC 160?

The KTM RC 160 is equipped with a 37mm inverted fork at the front and has a monoshock absorber at the rear.

Which tyres are there on the KTM RC 160?