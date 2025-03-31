Lamborghini Huracan Evo vs Ferrari 296 GTB: Which Italian Performance Sports car to Pick?

Lamborghini vs Ferrari: Lamborghini is an Italian performance sports car manufacturer, offering the Huracan Evo as its entry-level vehicle in India. When it comes to opting between two high-performance sportcars, buyers also have an option to check out the Ferrari in this segment. Ferrari offers the 296 GTB for the customers. The Huracan Evo has a naturally aspirated V10 engine while the Ferrari 296 GTB offers a V6 hybrid engine.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and Ferrari 296 GTB for the performance enthusiasts:

Lamborghini Huracan Evo vs Ferrari 296 GTB: Price

The price of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo is ₹4.5 crore (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the price of Ferrari 296 GTB is ₹5.4 crore (ex-showroom).

Lamborghini Huracan Evo vs Ferrari 296 GTB: Design

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo is a two-door two-seater sportscar, having an aerodynamic design to lower the drag on high-speeds. It has shapr LED headlights, functional air curtains and a very low ground clearance. It runs on 21-inch alloy wheels with staggered size and there are multiple options of customisation for the buyers. The engine of the Huracan is at the rear and it has a special sequence of numbers, which depicts the firing order of the 10 cylinders of the engine in the vehicle. It has functional diffusers and has a loud exhaust note. On the other hand, the Ferrari 296 GTB has a sleek front design, large grill for better air intake, runs on 21-inch alloy with staggered size wheels and has flared up wheel-arches at the rear to accommodate the V6 hybrid engine. The rear of the Ferrari 296 GTB also has large diffusers for better aerodynamics.

Lamborghini Huracan Evo vs Ferrari 296 GTB: Features

The feature list on the Lamborghini Huracan consists of automatic climate control, multiple driving modes, vertical infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster, and more. The Ferrari 296 GTB has a similar feature list, consisting of multiple driving modes, automatic climate control, and multiple controls are mounted on the steering wheel.

Lamborghini Huracan Evo vs Ferrari 296 GTB: Engine Specifications

The main core of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and the Ferrari 296 GTB are their engines. The Lamborghini Huracan Evo is powered by a naturally aspirated V10 petrol engine, which produces 610BHP and 560Nm torque, paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox. This engine channels the power to all four-wheels of the vehicle.