Lamborghini Lanzador EV Launch delayed to 2029

Lamborghini Lanzador EV Launch: Lamborghini plans to launch its first electric model in 2029 as the time is not ripe for full electrification in the sports car market segment, CEO Stephan Winkelmann said on Monday.

Lamborghini, a unit of Volkswagen, had previously said that its first EV was due in 2028. Italian rival Ferrari will launch its first EV model in the first quarter of next year.

"We do not think 2029 is late to have an electric car. We do not think that, in our segment, the market will be ready in 2025 or 2026," Winkelmann told reporters at Lamborghini's headquarters in Sant'Agata Bolognese, near the northern Italian city of Bologna.

Lamborghini Lanzador EV Specifications:

Lamborghini revealed its first EV globally, called Lanzador EV back in 2023. The Lanzador is equipped with two electric motors, one on each axle. The company claims that these motors have a combined output of more than one megawatt. The Lanzador comes with active aerodynamics as well. This is employed in the front and rear to maximise aerodynamic efficiency when put in different driving modes.

Lamborghini Lanzador EV Features:

Coming to some other features of the Lanzador EV, it comes with the rear-axle steering wheel, resulting in a shorter wheelbase while making a U-Turn and active air suspension for better ride quality.

Lamborghini Lanzador EV Interiors:

On the inside, the Lamborghini Lanzador comes with a slim control panel. The interiors of this electric SUV come with merino wool and regenerated carbon fiber. The company claims that it aligns with the Lamborghini’s drive for sustainability. Furthermore, the sports seats of the Lamborghini Lanzador EV are made of 3D-printed recycled fibers.

Lamborghini Lanzador EV Exteriors:

The exteriors of the Lamborghini Lanzador EV comes with sharp cuts and creases for better aerodynamics. At the front, it comes with sleek design for the headlamps. At the side, it comes with a sloping roofline, giving it a coupe-styled designing. The rear profile of the Lanzador EV has a wide diffuser treatment for improved aerodynamics.