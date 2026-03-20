Lexus ES 500e Launched in India at ₹89.99 Lakh as Brand’s First EV Sedan

Lexus India has launched the all-new ES 500e in the country at an ex-showroom price of ₹89.99 lakh, marking the brand’s entry into the battery electric vehicle (BEV) space in India.

The ES has historically been a core model for Lexus globally, known for its focus on comfort and refinement. With the new generation, the company is extending that philosophy into electrification, while continuing its multi-path approach that includes both hybrid and fully electric powertrains. A hybrid model for the same model is earmarked for a later launch.

Bookings for the ES 500e are now open across Lexus dealerships in India.

First BEV for India, Hybrid to Follow

The ES 500e is the first fully electric Lexus sedan to be introduced in India, with the hybrid version expected to be launched later. This aligns with Lexus’ broader strategy of offering multiple electrification options rather than committing to a single pathway. The ES, which has been sold in over 80 countries, has already been a key product for the brand’s hybrid push in India with the ES 300h.

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Powertrain and Range

The ES 500e is powered by a 74.68kWh lithium-ion battery pack, delivering a maximum output of 252 kW. Lexus claims a driving range of up to 580 km on a single charge, along with a 0–100 km/h acceleration time of 5.5 seconds. Fast charging support allows the battery to be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in around 28 minutes using a 150kW charger.

Built Around Comfort and Refinement

Lexus continues to position the ES around ride comfort and cabin experience. The new model is built on the TNGA GA-K platform, with a focus on structural rigidity, reduced vibrations, and improved handling stability. The sedan also introduces a multi-link rear suspension for the first time, aimed at improving ride quality and overall driving dynamics.

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Inside, the ES 500e adopts a minimalist design with a strong emphasis on space and visibility. The cabin includes a 14-inch infotainment display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and features such as ambient lighting, premium materials, and a Mark Levinson sound system.

New Design Language and Features

The new ES introduces Lexus’ updated “Clean Tech x Elegance” design language, inspired by its next-generation EV concept. The exterior focuses on aerodynamic efficiency with a more streamlined silhouette, while signature lighting elements have been redesigned for a distinct identity.

On the technology front, the sedan features new “Responsive Hidden Switches” integrated into the interior, along with the latest Lexus Safety System+ suite, which includes driver assistance features such as lane tracing assist, adaptive cruise control, and pre-collision systems.

Connected Features and Ownership Package

The ES500e comes with connected car capabilities through the Lexus India app, allowing users to monitor battery status, schedule charging, and control cabin functions remotely.