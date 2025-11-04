Updated 4 November 2025 at 14:45 IST
EICMA 2025: Live News Updates TVS Apache EV, Royal Enfield Himalayan 750, Hero XPulse 421, To Debut in Milan
EICMA 2025 begins in Milan with major unveils from TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, and other auto manufacturers. The event highlights India’s growing impact on the global motorcycle industry with the debut of the upcoming EV bike from TVS Motor Company, Hero Xpulse 421, Royal Enfield Himalayan 750, and other bikes. These upcoming motorcycles highlight the innovation in electric mobility, the adventure touring segment, and performance engineering, marking India’s strong presence at the world’s biggest motorcycle show.
Live Blog
4 November 2025 at 14:45 IST
EICMA 2025 Live Updates: Flying Flea FF.S6 Scrambler Unveiled, India Launch Likely in 2026
Royal Enfield Flying Flea FF.S6 is a scrambler-styled electric motorcycle that has been unveiled at EICMA 2025. It will reach markets towards the end of 2026, and the prices of it for the Indian market will be announced next year.
4 November 2025 at 14:41 IST
EICMA 2025 Live Updates: Triumph Forays into the Enduro Bikes Segment
After the success of its TF-X motocross models, Triumph motorbikes will officially enter the enduro motorcycle market with its new TF 250-E and TF 450-Ebikes.
4 November 2025 at 14:29 IST
EICMA 2025 Live Updates: Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Unveiled, India Launch Soon
At the EICMA show in Milan, Royal Enfield has unveiled another motorcycle, the Bullet 650, adding another bike to its 650cc category. It has a visually distinctive iteration, having a full black colour theme and rally-style accessories. There are some differences from the Classic 650, and it is expected to launch at Motoverse 2025.
4 November 2025 at 14:23 IST
EICMA 2025 Live Updates: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition Unveiled
At the EICMA show in Milan, Royal Enfield has unveiled the Mana Black edition of the Himalayan 450. It has a visually distinctive iteration, having a full black colour theme and rally-style accessories.
4 November 2025 at 14:02 IST
EICMA 2025 Live Updates: Royal Enfield To Showcase New Bikes in Milan
Indian automaker Royal Enfield will showcase new high-displacement models at EICMA 2025, which are the Bullet 650 and the Himalayan 750. Both models will highlight that the Royal Enfield is becoming more popular in the middle-weight motorcycle market around the world.
4 November 2025 at 13:54 IST
EICMA 2025 Live Updates: Major Reveals from Hero MotoCorp
Hero MotoCorp is set to showcase an exciting lineup at EICMA 2025, featuring all-new electric motorcycles and a powerful 400cc adventure bike. The much-awaited Hero Xpulse 421 marks the brand’s entry into a new performance segment, strengthening its presence in both Indian and global markets.
