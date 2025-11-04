EICMA 2025: Live News Updates TVS Apache EV, Royal Enfield Himalayan 750, Hero XPulse 421, To Debut in Milan

Representation Image | Image: Republic

EICMA 2025 begins in Milan with major unveils from TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, and other auto manufacturers. The event highlights India’s growing impact on the global motorcycle industry with the debut of the upcoming EV bike from TVS Motor Company, Hero Xpulse 421, Royal Enfield Himalayan 750, and other bikes. These upcoming motorcycles highlight the innovation in electric mobility, the adventure touring segment, and performance engineering, marking India’s strong presence at the world’s biggest motorcycle show.