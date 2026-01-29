Looking to Buy a Luxury SUV Around ₹1 Crore? 5 Reasons Why You Should Consider Volvo XC90

Buyers, when planning for a new luxury SUV around ₹ 1 crore, there are various options available in the market. These SUVs are huge in size, are tech-loaded, and are offered with a petrol or a diesel engine. Around its price, there are various German SUVs in the market. Some of the popular choices among buyers are the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, and BMW X5. However, if you are exploring for a full-size luxury SUV, having a comfortable and luxurious cabin, bold road presence, and a punchy petrol engine, then you can check out the Volvo XC90 in the market. Recently, the Swedish automaker updated the XC90 with an updated exterior and interior design and added a few new features to the list.

Recently, we drove the Volvo XC90 in the city and on the highways and tested its comfort, performance, practicality, and other parameters. Here is a snippet of our experience with the Volvo XC90, which will help you to decide whether you should buy this or not:

Performance

Volvo XC90 Engine | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Volvo XC90 is equipped with a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which produces 250 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque, paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The performance from the engine is decent, and on hard acceleration, it pulls effortlessly. However, since it is huge in size and weighs more than 2 tonnes, the engine could have offered more performance for a spirited driving experience. Volvo says it comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system, which has decent performance. Talking about its fuel efficiency, we got a 9.3km/l on driving it extensively in the city and sometimes on highways.

Features

Volvo XC90 Interiors | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Volvo XC90 is a feature-rich luxury SUV in the segment. It gets a new 11.1-inch vertical infotainment screen, with wired connectivity for Apple CarPlay and has Google’s in-built connectivity. We did not expect wired connectivity for CarPlay for a car of this size at its price. Moreover, it has a single colour for the ambient lighting and adaptive air suspension for better ride quality. For music lovers, it gets a 19-speaker Bowers and Wilkins music system, and you’ll enjoy the music while you are on the go. It has a subtle heads-up display, which shows speed, ADAS warnings, and other information.

Safety

Volvos are always known for the safety factor in their cars. The XC90 is equipped with multiple safety features. For starters, it comes with ADAS features like lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree parking camera, hill descent control, and others. We liked the camera quality in the XC90, and the ADAS features worked effortlessly. Sometimes they were a bit intrusive, but overall, it gets the job done. The adaptive cruise control helped in the fog conditions, and the system works quite well. However, Volvo offers an indirect tyre pressure monitoring system, which we did not expect at its price.

Comfort and Practicality

Volvo XC90 Second Row | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Volvo XC90 has a comfortable cabin space. The front seats are pretty comfortable, and you get massage seats as well, which relaxes tiredness during long drives. There are multiple seat adjustments, and you sit a bit high, giving you a good view of what’s around. The second row seats are also comfortable, and you get a reclining function as well. There is a decent amount of knee room, leg room, and since the cabin is wide enough, there is ample shoulder room as well.

Volvo XC90 Third Row | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

However, since there is a bump in the centre of the transmission tunnel, the third passenger might be a bit uncomfortable. Since the XC90 is a seven-seater SUV, the space in the third row seats is marginal. It is best suited for children. Adults on long runs might feel a bit tight and claustrophobic in the third row.

Volvo XC90 Boot | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Talking about practicality, the XC90 has decent boot space with all the three-rows up. However, you can increase the boot space with the third row folded, and it unlocks a big area for your luggage. Since it is the flagship offering in the Indian market, Volvo offers the XC90 with adaptive air suspension, wherein you can lower the height of the SUV to stuff in your luggage more easily.

Price

Volvo XC90 Side | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)