Looking to Buy Volkswagen Taigun? Here Are Its 5 Key Features You Need to Know

Key Features of Taigun: The compact SUV segment has multiple offerings, which are feature-loaded, have a comfortable and spacious cabin, and comes with a turbo petrol engine. If you are looking for a German SUV, which is safe and has a powerful engine, then you can consider the Volkswagen Taigun in the segment. It has features like a sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, and others, is safe as it scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP, and has a 1.0L and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine option on offer.

Recently, we drove the Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 GT Plus Chrome variant on the city and highways and tested its various parameters. We tested its fuel efficiency, performance, comfort, features, and other factor. Checking out its key highlights can help you in deciding if the Taigun fits your needs and preferences in its segment.

Performance

The Volkswagen Taiigun comes with two engine options. There is a 1.0L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, making 120 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a torque converter gearbox. If you are looking for more power and performance, then you can consider the 1.5L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, making 150 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

We drove the 1.5L TSI EVO turbo petrol engine, mated with a seven-speed DSG gearbox. Talking about the performance, there is ample grunt on offer. Since it is a turbo petrol engine, under hard acceleration, you can hear the sound of the turbo sprool, which can be pleasing for the enthusiasts. Under hard acceleration, it pins you back to the seat, and reaches 100 km/h speed under 10 seconds.

For a more enthusiastic performance and driving feel, you can put the gearbox in Sports mode, or take manual control, of gearshifts using the paddle shifters. In the Sports mode, the engine makes upshifts in the mid-range or in the top-end, giving you the maximum power output and performance. However, if you manually upshift the gears using the paddle-shifters, then you can stay in a single-gear in the top-end, and it does not make an upshift. The performance from the 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine is good, and since you push it to the mid-range or the top-end, the fuel efficiency can go for a toss, giving in a single-digit.

Fuel Efficiency

According to ARAI, the Taigun has a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.01 km/l. Since we shared our experience of the performance, on hard acceleration, the fuel efficiency can drop to a single-digit figure as well. However, Volkswagen offers a clever trick, and the Taigun has cylinder-deactivation technology, which shuts its 2 cylinders of the engine, to save fuel. This mode helps in enhancing the fuel efficiency, and during our drive experience, we got a fuel efficiency of 13 km/l.

Ride Quality

The ride quality of the Volkswagen Taigun is on the stiffer side. The suspensions are tuned on the stiff side, and the potholes and bad bumps do filter inside the cabin. However, when you are driving it around 100 km/h or 120 km/h on expressways or highways, it stays planted and rides effortlessly.

It maintains its line, and the body roll is very well contained. The steering wheel has a good feel and feedback and it weighs up, giving more confidence. We did not feel any problem while making quick overtakes.

The seats of the Taigun are also comfortable. The rear seats have decent space, but three passenegres can be a tight fit. There is good kneeroom, legroom and the shoulder room can feel a bit less. Moreover, the center tunnel eats up the space for the third passenger.

Features

The Volkswagen Taigun has a decent feature list on offer. It comes with a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger, front ventilated seats, a sunroof, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and others.

The touchscreen infotainment is slick to use, and the mobile phone connects immediately as you turn on the car. Though it does not get a branded sound system from Bose or JBL, which the competition SUVs offer in the segment, the sound output is good, and we enjoyed the music experience.

To beat the heat in the hot and humid summer season, the automatic climate control and the front ventilated seats are a good combination and enhances your experience. However, the competition SUVs like the Creta, Seltos offers a dual-zone climate control, which could have been offered in the Taigun.

Price

The price of the Taigun starts at ₹13.58 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT variant. We drove the GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI DSG variant, which has a price tag of ₹22.54 lakh (on-road, Noida).