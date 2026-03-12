Lucid Unveils Two-Seater Robotaxi Concept Alongside Self-Driving Tech Subscription

Lucid showcased a two-seater robotaxi concept without pedals and a steering wheel and announced a self-driving tech subscription for its electric vehicles at its investor day event on Thursday.

The monthly subscription would be priced between $69 and $199, depending on the level of autonomous driving capability a customer chooses, the EV maker said.

Lucid's move puts it in line with bigger rivals Rivian and Tesla, which have both shifted to subscription-based advanced driver assistance systems in recent months.

Automakers are increasingly looking to software and recurring revenue streams to bolster their businesses beyond vehicle sales.

Advertisement

Lucid's two-seater robotaxi concept is similar to Tesla's Cybercab, which is also designed without a steering wheel or pedals and operates entirely on Full Self-Driving system.

The Elon Musk-led company last month said its first Cybercab had officially rolled off the production line at its Gigafactory in Texas. Musk said Tesla expects to begin mass production of the Cybercab in April.

Advertisement

Starting last month, Tesla owners could no longer purchase its Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature as a one-time, permanent option, with the company shifting to a monthly subscription plan priced at $99 per month.

Musk has since said the $99 monthly price will rise "as FSD's capabilities improve."