Deliveries of BE 6 and XEV 9e: India’s leading SUV manufacturer, Mahindra Auto has revealed the delivery timeline of its recently launched BE 6, and XEV 9e in India. The automaker will commence the bookings for the XEV 9e and the BE 6 on February 14, 2025. Mahindra has further announced the price list of its entire variant list and the buyers of the BE 6 and the XEV 9e have an option to choose from five variants and two battery packs.

Here’s a rundown of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e delivery timeline and Prices:

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9E Delivery Timeline:

According to Mahindra, the deliveries of the XEV 9e and BE 6 will commence from mid-March 2025 for the Pack Three variant of XEV 9e and BE 6. The deliveries of the XEV 9e and BE 6 Pack Three Select variants will commence in June 2025. In July 2025, the deliveries for the Pack Two variant of BE 6 and XEV 9e will begin. In August 2025, the automaker will commence the deliveries of the base variants, the Pack One variant of the XEV 9e and the BE 6.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9E Price:

Mahindra has revealed the prices of all the five variants that buyers can opt for in the BE 6 and the XEV 9e. Here is the list of the prices of its five variants: (all prices are ex-showroom)

Mahindra BE 6 Variant-wise Prices:

Mahindra BE 6, 59kWh Pack One: ₹18.90 Lakh

Mahindra BE 6, 59kWh Pack One Above: ₹20.50 Lakh

Mahindra BE 6, 59kWh Pack Two: ₹21.90 Lakh

Mahindra BE 6, 59kWh Pack Three Select: ₹24.50 Lakh

Mahindra BE 6, 79kWh Pack Three: ₹26.90 Lakh

Mahindra XEV 9e Variant-wise Prices:

Mahindra XEV 9e, 59kWh Pack One: ₹21.90 Lakh

Mahindra XEV 9e, 59kWh Pack Two: ₹24.90 Lakh

Mahindra XEV 9e, 59kWh Pack Three Select: ₹27.90 Lakh

Mahindra XEV 9e, 79kWh Pack Three: ₹30.50 Lakh

However, the company said it will be charging a premium for AC wall box chargers. The price of the 7.2 kW AC charger ₹50,000 and the price of the 11.2 kW AC charger is ₹75,000.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Safety Ratings: