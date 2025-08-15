Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched in India - 5 Key Highlights

Mahindra has recently updated its EV SUV portfolio, the BE 6 and the XEV 9e, with a Pack Two 79 kWh battery pack. Now, the Indian automaker has launched a special edition of its BE 6 for the market. Mahindra has introduced the BE 6 Batman Edition, which the company says is limited to 300 units, and it is based on the Pack Three variant. This special edition brings in cosmetic changes to the exteriors and the interiors, and it remains unchanged mechanically.

‘By fusing the timeless appeal of Batman with the future of electric mobility, we’re delivering a product that speaks to India’s growing appetite for both cutting-edge technology and world-class storytelling.” Anand Singh, Senior Director, Consumer Products, Warner Bros, Discovery South Asia said.

Here are the five key highlights of the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition for prospective buyers:

Exterior Design

The exteriors of the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition get a custom satin black paint shade, a custom Batman decal on the front doors, 20-inch alloy wheels and the hub caps get the Bat emblem, and the suspension and brake callipers are finished in Alchemy gold paint shade, and the rear gets a BE 6 and the Dark Knight limited edition badging.

Interior Design

On the inside, the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition has an all-black cabin, with a Batman logo on the headrests, a gold Batman Edition plaque on the dashboard, with numbering, and other details.

Features

Regarding the feature list, not much has changed in the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition. It continues to offer ambient lighting, driving modes, a wireless charger, a panoramic moonroof with ambient lighting having a Batman emblem, and other details.

Range

Mahindra is offering the BE 6 Batman Edition with the 79kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 679km on a single charge.

Price and Availability