Mahindra BE6, XEV 9e Pack Three Variant Prices Announced: Check Details

Prices of BE6, XEV 9e Announced: Mahindra Auto has announced the prices of the Pack Three variant, which is the top-spec trim of the XEV 9e and BE6. The Pack Three variant of the BE 6 and XEV 9e is available with a 79kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 682km. At the time of launch, the company announced the introductory prices of the BE 6 starting at Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and the XEV 9e, starting at Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the company says the prices of the Pack Three variant are not introductory. It is worth noting that these rates don’t include the cost of chargers, which must be bought separately.

Let us look at the pricing and the specifications of the XEV 9e and BE 6:

Mahindra BE 6 Price:

The price of the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three variant is Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Regarding bookings, buyers for the Pack Three variant can book it from February 14 onwards. However, the bookings for the Pack 1 and Pack 2 variants will commence in March.

Mahindra BE 6 Battery and Range:

Mahindra BE 6 is available in two battery packs to the buyers. It has a 59kWh battery pack, having an ARAI range of 556km. Buyers looking for a bigger battery pack can check out the 79kWh battery pack. It has an ARAI range of 682km.

Mahindra XEV 9e Price:

The price of the Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three variant starts at Rs 30.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers of the XEV 9e can book it from February 14 onwards.

Mahindra XEV 9e Battery and Range: