Mahindra Cars Price Hike: Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said it will hike prices of its SUVs and commercial vehicles by up to 3 per cent from January next year.

The adjustment is in response to the rising costs due to inflation and increased commodity prices, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement.

The automaker has made efforts to absorb as much of these additional costs as possible, however, a portion of this increase will need to be passed on to customers, it added.

The extent of the price increase across different SUVs and commercial vehicles will be up to 3 per cent, the auto major stated.

This development shortly comes after the automaker recorded total sales of 46,222 units in November 2024. As per the data from SIAM, the Mahindra saw a growth of 6,331 units. It resulted in a surge of 15.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis. On the other hand, the auto manufacturer saw a drop of 8,282 units, resulting in a decline of 15.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

Mahindra Scorpio was in the tenth position on the sales chart in November 2024. Scorpio recorded total sales of 12,704 units. It saw a growth of 4 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The next was XUV 700. It recorded total sales of 9,100. XUV 700 saw a surge of 26 per cent on a year-on-year basis.