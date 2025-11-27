Mahindra & Mahindra Accelerates EV Drive, Launches 7-Seater Electric SUV XEV 9s At Rs 20 Lakh

Republic World
Updated 27 November 2025 at 10:31 IST

The starting price of XEV 9s is around 2 million rupees ($22,409.97).

Bengaluru: Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra launched a seven-seater electric SUV, called XEV 9s, on Thursday with a starting price of around Rs 20 lakhs ($22,409.97), accelerating its drive to dominate the country's EV landscape. 

