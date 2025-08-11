Mahindra Scorpio Classic Price Dips By Up to ₹70,000 in August 2025 - Here’s How

Scorpio Gets Price Drop: The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is a popular SUV in the Indian market. It is built on a ladder-on-frame chassis, has minimal features, and comes with a 2.2L diesel engine. If you are planning to buy the Scorpio Classic in August 2025, then you can save up to ₹70,000 as the automaker is offering cash discounts, exchange and other benefits that can increase your savings. Mahindra offers the Scorpio Classic in 2 variants in India.

Here’s how you can increase your savings on Mahindra Scorpio Classic in August 2025:

Mahindra Scorpio Classic S Price

The base S variant of the Scorpio Classic costs ₹13.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Mahindra Scorpio Classic S

If you are planning to get the base model of the Scorpio Classic, which is the S variant, then you have multiple discounts and benefits. Mahindra is offering a cash discount of ₹45,000 on the Scorpio Classic. Further, there are accessories on offer worth ₹30,000. If you have any vehicle for exchange, then you have an exchange bonus of ₹20,000, or if you submit a scrappage certificate, then you have the scrappage bonus of ₹25,000. In total, you can save up to ₹70,000 on the base model of the Scorpio Classic in August 2025.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 Price

The price of the top variant of the Scorpio Classic, S11, is ₹17.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11