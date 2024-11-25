Upcoming Mahindra SUVs: Mahindra and Mahindra, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, will unveil two new electric SUVs in India. These SUVs are based on a new architecture and are part of Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs. Mahindra will unveil the XEV 9e and the BE 6e electric SUVs in India. According to the teasers shared by the automaker, the upcoming SUVs are loaded with features such as ADAS, dual-zone climate control, and more. The design is sharp and will be offered in two battery packs.

Let us have a look at the details of the upcoming Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e SUVs:

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e Platform:

The upcoming electric SUVs, the Mahindra BE 6e and the XEV 9e will be based on the INGLO architecture. This platform will help create better interior space and a flat floor for passengers.

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e Exterior Design:

The exteriors of the Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e have a futuristic look, with sharp cuts and creases. The XEV 9e and the BE 6e have a coupe-styled roofline, flush door handles, and dual-tone treatment for the alloy wheels. The BE 6e showcases the ‘BE’ logo, highlighting the born electric platform.

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e Interior Design:

The Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e interiors will offer a connected dual-screen setup, a drive mode selector, and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. The dashboard is designed to be oriented towards the driver.

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e Features:

The Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e will have features like a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a shark fin antenna, and more. The XEV 9e and the BE 6e will also have paddle shifters for the regeneration modes. The SUVs will be offered with ADAS for enhanced safety.

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e Battery:

The upcoming Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e will be powered by LFP batteries. The company earlier revealed that the BE 6e and XEV 9e will be offered in two battery options of 59kWh and 79kWh.

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e Performance: