Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Mahindra XUV 7XO Updated: India’s leading SUV manufacturer, Mahindra, has launched the XUV 7XO, the updated version of the existing XUV 700, for the Indian market. Mahindra first launched the XUV 700 in 2021, with a bold exterior, premium interiors, and powerful engine options. In 2026, the XUV 7XO strengthens the brand’s lineup, and it gets a sharper exterior design, revised interiors, and remains unchanged mechanically.

The bookings for the XUV 7XO will commence from January 8, 2026, and the automaker says the deliveries of the top-end variants will commence from January 14th. However, Mahindra says the deliveries of the base variants will commence from April 2026. It competes with the MG Hector, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and other SUVs in the segment.

Here’s a quick rundown of the new XUV 7XO for prospective buyers:

Mahindra XUV 7XO Price

The price of the Mahindra XUV 7XO starts at ₹13.66 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, and it goes to ₹24.11 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Exteriors

The exteriors of the Mahindra XUV 7XO are similar to the current Mahindra XUV 700. However, it gets a revamped design for the grille, a sharper-looking LED DRL and LED projector headlamps, and revised fog lamps and bumpers. On the side, it comes with a similar silhouette design, continuing with the flush door handles and runs on 19-inch alloy wheels. The design of the alloy wheels is new, and Mahindra has tweaked the suspension setup, which the automaker says improves the overall interior comfort. At the rear, the design of the taillamps has become sharper, and XUV 7XO is boldly written on the tailgate.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Interiors

On the inside, the Mahindra XUV 7XO gets a revamped design for the dashboard and a new upholstery theme. Now, it gets a triple-screen layout, which is also present in the XEV 9S and the XEV 9E. It gets a new two-spoke steering wheel and has a clean and neat layout of the dashboard. You can choose it with a six or seven-seater configuration.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Features

Regarding the feature list, the Mahindra XUV 7XO gets dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a wireless charger in front and rear, driving modes, Boss Mode co-driver seat, Groove Me, and more. For safety, it comes with a 540-degree parking camera, Level-2 ADAS, TPMS, high-beam assist, 7 airbags, and others.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Engine Specifications