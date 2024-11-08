Published 14:40 IST, November 8th 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire scores 5 star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test safety rating
Maruti Suzuki Dzire scores a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test safety rating for adult occupants and four stars for child occupants.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Crash Test: Maruti Suzuki Dzire scores a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test safety rating for adult occupant protection and scores four stars for child occupant protection. This is the first car from Maruti Suzuki which scored a five-star safety rating. The results of the Global NCAP are valid for the Indian market as well. The new Dzire offers six airbags, ESC, and pedestrian protection as standard. The old Dzire had scored two stars for adult occupants and two stars for child occupants.
David Ward, Executive President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “The new Dzire’s five-star rating sets a significant safety benchmark for Maruti Suzuki compared to the previous version of this model and others from Maruti we have tested. Global NCAP warmly welcomes this milestone voluntary test result.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Adult Occupant Protection Points:
Maruti Suzuki Dzire scored 31.24 points out of 34 points in the adult occupant protection.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Child Occupant Protection Points:
Maruti Suzuki Dzire scored 39.20 points out of 49 points in child occupant protection.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire India Launch:
The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be launched on November 11, 2024. It has become the first Maruti Suzuki product to score a five-star safety rating in the voluntary Global NCAP crash test safety rating.
Old Dzire vs New Dzire safety rating
The previous generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire had scored a two-star safety rating in adult occupant and child occupant protection. The previous model was offered with two airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard and lacked side head protection, which resulted in disqualifying the Dzire from the pole test. The new Dzire will be offered with six airbags as standard in every variant and ABS, and EBD.
