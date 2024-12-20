Published 15:41 IST, December 20th 2024
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to make Debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: All You Need to Know
Maruti Suzuki will showcase the e Vitara SUV production version at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. Here's everything you should know about the e Vitara:
- Automobile
- 2 min read
First EV from Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, will showcase the e Vitara SUV production version at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The Suzuki e Vitara made its global debut at an international event in Milan. The upcoming EV from Maruti Suzuki is based on the Heartect E platform. According to the company, this platform is designed for battery-electric vehicles. The production of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara be will be at its Gujarat plant and go on sale in India before global markets, such as Japan and Europe.
“The e VITARA is a testament of our unwavering commitment to sustainable mobility and technological innovation. With decades of automotive expertise, we have combined advanced electric technology with a customer-first approach to deliver something truly transformative,” Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.
He added, “A critical barrier to the adoption of EVs is the lack of accessible charging. To tackle this issue, we are committed to introduce a reliable and comprehensive EV ecosystem alongside the e VITARA.”
“ This will include home charging solutions as well as a nationwide network of fast chargers available at Maruti Suzuki dealerships and service touchpoints,” Banerjee said.
Let us look at the specifications of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara SUV:
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Battery
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will have two battery packs, a 49kWh and a 61kWh. The e Vitara will come with LFP batteries, made by BYD. The 61kWh battery pack will also have an all-wheel drive system, the All-Grip e.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Design:
The design of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has sharp cuts and creases. The front design has a muscular presence and has LED DRLs and headlamps. The automaker has opted for a two-box design, which the company says will work just as well on an ICE counterpart.
Updated 15:41 IST, December 20th 2024