Maruti Suzuki eVitara Launched in India, Rivals with Hyundai Creta Electric

Maruti's First EV SUV: India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has forayed into the electric vehicle market with its eVitara. The Japanese automaker showcased it at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in 2025, and offers it in two battery packs, four variants, and multiple colour options. The eVitara is packed with multiple convenience features, and is the first Maruti car to get ADAS features as well. Moreover, it has even scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP. Talking about its rivals, it competes with the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG Windsor EV, and other EV SUVs in the market.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Maruti Suzuki eVitara for the prospective buyers:

Maruti Suzuki eVitara Price

The introductory price of Maruti Suzuki eVitara is ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with the BaaS and with the battery rental for ₹3.99 per kilometre.

Maruti Suzuki eVitara Exteriors

The exteriors of the Maruti Suzuki eVitara are bold and sporty. It has an LED DRL andan LED projector headlamp, and the front design looks appealing. It has a chunky front bumper finished in black to reduce the visual bulk. Moreover, the front fog lamps are neatly integrated into the bumper.

Coming to the side, the Maruti Suzuki claims to have the longest wheelbase in its segment, measuring 2,700mm. There is black body cladding running across the car, which gives it a sporty design. You’ll notice that there are multiple parts shared with other Maruti Suzuki models, like the door handles, the ORVMs, and others. However, it rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and comes with all four disc brakes.

At the rear, the LED tail lamps are designed similarly to the front LED headlamps. It has a chunky black rear bumper, and there is an ample amount of boot space on offer. For convenience, you have a rear wiper, a washer, and a defogger.

Maruti Suzuki eVitara Interiors

On the inside, the dashboard panel is new, and it feels upmarket at first glance. There is plenty of use of gloss-black panels, which are a fingerprint magnet, and the overall cabin has a premium aesthetic. The cabin is practical with multiple storage spaces on offer, and there is an all-new infotainment screen and a digital instrument cluster. At the rear, the seats offer a comfortable experience, and there is a good amount of space on offer. There is ample knee and leg room, and the cabin is wide enough for three passengers in the rear.

However, it misses out on a dedicated rear centre armrest, and for that, you have to fold the middle seat, as it gets a 40:20:40 split seat setup.

Maruti Suzuki eVitara Features

The Maruti Suzuki eVitara is a feature-rich offering in the market. Some of the key features on offer are a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, front-ventilated seats, an electronic parking brake, cruise control, auto headlamps, and more.

Maruti Suzuki eVitara Safety Features

Regarding safety, as we mentioned earlier, the Maruti Suzuki eVitara has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP, and it is the first car in the lineup to get Level-2 ADAS. It includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and others. Moreover, it has six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and other safety features.

Maruti Suzuki eVitara Range