Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Hyundai Venue - Which Turbo Petrol SUV to Choose Under ₹10 Lakh?

Fronx vs Venue: The sub-4m compact SUV segment has multiple vehicles, which offer features, comfortable cabin, and either have a petrol or a diesel engine on offer. In this segment, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a popular sub-4m compact SUV. On the other side, you can also check the Hyundai Venue, which is feature-loaded and is either available with a petrol or a diesel engine option.

Here is a quick comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and the Hyundai Venue for prospective buyers:

Fronx vs Venue: Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at ₹8.63 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Hyundai Venue starts at ₹9.05 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

​​Fronx vs Venue: Features

Both the Fronx and the Venue has decent features on offer. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a 360-degree parking camera, a heads-up display, a wireless charger, a 9-inch infotainment screen, and more. The Hyundai Venue has a sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and more.

Fronx vs Venue: Safety Features

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features. On the other side, the Hyundai Venue has Level-1 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and more.

Fronx vs Venue: Engine Specifications

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a 1.2L NA petrol engine, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Further there is a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.