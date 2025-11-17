Maruti Suzuki Invicto Gets More Affordable in November 2025 - Here’s How

Discount on Invicto: The MPV segment in India is a popular choice among buyers as it offers a spacious cabin for your family, has decent features, and a reliable petrol engine. In this segment, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is an underrated option among buyers. It has features like a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, ottoman seats, and others. It is equipped with a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine. Regarding safety, it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.

If you are planning to get the Invicto in November 2025, then you can save up to ₹1.40 lakh on this MPV as the automaker is offering multiple benefits like cash discounts, exchange and scrappage bonus and others on its multiple variants.

Here’s a quick rundown of the offers on the Maruti Suzuki Invicto in November 2025:

What is the price of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha variant?

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha variant is ₹28.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

Advertisement

What is the discount on the Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha variant?

On this variant, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹25,000. Additionally, you can avail an exchange bonus of ₹1,00,000, or you can opt for a scrappage bonus of ₹1.15 lakh. As a result, you can save up to ₹1.40 lakh on the top-spec Alpha variant of the Invicto in November 2025.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Advertisement

What is the price of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta variant

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta variant is ₹24.97 lakh (ex-showroom) for the seven-seater variant.

What is the discount on the Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta variant?