Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price Drops by up to ₹75,000 in November 2025 - Check Out Discounts

Discount on Jimny in November: If you are planning to purchase a compact SUV that is compact in size, offers good 4x4 capabilities, and is priced around ₹15 lakh, then you can consider the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. It features a robust petrol engine, decent amenities, and is available in two variants. In November 2025, Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple benefits, and you can save up to ₹75,000 on your purchase. It has features like a 9-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, a headlamp washer, and others.

Here’s a quick rundown of the deals and discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in November:

What is the price of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny?

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny starts at ₹12.32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹14.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

What is the discount on the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in November 2025?

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is offered in the Zeta and the Alpha variants. On the two variants, irrespective of the manual or the automatic transmission, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹75,000. However, there is no exchange or scrappage bonus on the Jimny.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

What are the engine specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny?

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is equipped with a 1.5L NA inline four-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 104 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox.

What are the colour options in the Maruti Suzuki Jimny?

You can choose the Jimny from seven colour options.

